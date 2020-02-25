Body

Carolyn Sue Kiggins Crawford, 74, of St. Marys died Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.

Mrs. Crawford was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Henry Kiggins and Lena Nelson Kiggins and had made St. Marys her home for the past several years. She worked security for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. She always enjoyed a good thrift shop and traveling. She loved to travel to California and spend time on the West Coast. Above all, she was passionate about her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara Crawford and two siblings, Henry Lee Kiggins and Sandra Kiggins.

Mrs. Crawford is survived by he husband, Abron Crawford of St. Marys; four children, James Zapata (wife Laura) of San Diego, Eddie Zapata of Los Angeles, Michael Hall and Brian Hall; nine grandchildren, Emma Quinn Belloise, Brittany Zapata, Isabelle Zapata, Alex Zapata, Christopher Zapata, Naomi Zapata, E.J. Zapata, Kane Zapata and Luk Zapata; two siblings, Tony Kiggins of Rochester, Indiana, and Brenda Pamaran (husband Nino) of San Diego; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the hospitality room at Best Western Plus, 1375 Hospitality Ave. in Kingsland.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.