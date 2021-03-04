Body

Edythe DeBoer, 96, of St. Marys passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Magnolia Manor on St. Simons Island.

Private inurnment will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeBoer.

Survivors include her children, Robert DeBoer (Barbara) of St. Augustine, Florida, and Gregory DeBoer (Marla) of Kingsland; grandchildren, Aaron DeBoer (Heather), Gina Gant (Steve), Kyle DeBoer, Joshua DeBoer (Danielle), Christopher DeBoer and Matthew DeBoer; and three great-grandchildren.

Edythe was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Samuel and Anna Rietsman DeBoer. She had lived in St. Marys since 2008 and was a member of Kingsland First United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles or Magnolia Manor.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.