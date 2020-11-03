Body

Kanawha Marie Griffin “Kay,” 60, a resident of Wauchula, Florida, since 2007 coming from Nassau County, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Born on June 8, 1960, in Hawkinsville, Georgia, to Wilbur and Eunice Smith, she was the first daughter of seven children. Among her many accomplishments in life, she was a proud business owner. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Kay was listed in the Wall Street Journal for outstanding business women in the state of Georgia in 2005. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Chamber of Commerce of Brantley County, and the Small Business Association of America.

Kay was a free spirit. She was dynamic. And she will be missed

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Eunice Smith; her husband, Mitchel “Mick” Rushton; and grandson, Kaleb Roland.

Survivors include her sons, Brinson Barlow (Kayla) of Savannah; James Odell Green (Amber) of Ozark, Missouri; daughter, Summer Dowden (Brett) of Wauchula, Florida; brothers, Randy Smith (Ann) of Bryceville, Flordia, and Kenny Smith (Barbara) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; Bill (Susie) of Bryceville; Alan Smith (Charmin) of Orange Park, Florida; sisters, Peggy Seeley (Ken) of Hilliard, Florida; Melody Kirkwood (John) of Hilliard; grandchildren, Alexandra Robarts, Russell Robarts, Autumn Bond, Otis Barlow, Kendal Escalona, Ayla Green, Emery Green and Mitchell Green; and great-grandchild, Liam Bond.

A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Robarts Garden Chapel followed by funeral services at 6 p.m.