Donald J. Jackson, 60, of Kingsland passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1960, to the late Osby and Vera Lee Jackson. Donald attended school in Camden County and joined the job corp. He was employed with Truckstop of American and Tire Mart.

Donald is preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Donald leaves to cherish his memory: three sons, Donald J. Jackson, Claxton, Georgia, Adrian J. Jackson, Brunswick, and Za'Ki McKel Roche, Tarboro,; four sisters, Hattie (Elijah) Foyle, Kingsland, Patricia Wiggins, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Janice Johnson, Binghampton, New York and Mary J. Jackson, Kingsland; six brothers, Lewis (Yvette) Burch, Kingsland, Osby Jackson Jr., Waycross, James (Felicia) Jackson, Kingsland, Fredrick Jackson, Fredrick, Maryland, Lee Jackson, Kingsland and Michael (Shelby) Jackson, Woodbine; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, the family will have a private memorial service.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup.