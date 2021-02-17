Body

Mrs. Mary Ann Todd Kicklighter, 76, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia.

She was born Feb. 26, 1944. A longtime resident of Camden County, she taught language arts for 33 years in the Camden school system, 12 years at Kingsland Elementary and 21 years at Camden County High School. She was named Teacher of the Year at both schools and was very active in her community. After retirement in 2000, she went on to serve as chief registrar for Camden County Board of Elections for several years before moving to Hazlehurst, Georgia, to live near her beloved sister.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, playing with her favorite shih tzu, Rowdy, and spending time with her family; they were the joy of her life, especially her grandchildren. She never met a stranger and she loved helping others. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

She was a daughter of the late Loyce Todd and Louise Morgan Todd.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Mitchell Kicklighter; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Todd, both of Blackshear.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Bill Walker of Athens; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Garett Walker of Athens; her sister, Sheral (James) Crump of Hazlehurst; her brother, Raymond (Cassie) Todd of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services for Mrs. Kicklighter will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, from Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Pierce County. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, if attending, please wear a face covering and plan to socially distance.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at www.curesarcoma.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.