Richard William Lang, 69, of Folkston passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 28, 1951, to the late Robert Paul Lang and Loretta Marie Hall Lang. He worked with Seaboard Railroad in Kingsland before an automobile accident forced his retirement.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Lord

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Grover Bennett; grandchildren, Randall William Bennett, Richard Earl Bennett and Sarah Nicole Curtis; four sisters, Betsy Marr, Mary Ann Davis, Joyce Whittle and Mary Clark; and a brother, a Paul Lang.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Kingsland First Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.