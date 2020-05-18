Body

Ms. Annie Lee Mangham of Woodbine passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys.

Ms. Mangham was born on May 13, 1926, in Ware County to the late James and Cora Lee Carter. She was an active member of the Forest View Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, sewing, embroidering, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and taking care of the people around her. She was a people person and loved being around others. She loved God and her family very much. Ms. Mangham will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Ms. Mangham is survived by her children, Kathy McKenney and Wayne McKenney, both of Woodbine; her grandchildren, Michael, Dana, Christy, Jamie and Carolyn; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashelei and Grayson; her great-great-grandchild, Saylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she also joins her son, George “Billy” Downing; her brothers, Eugene, James, Edward, Junior, Kenneth and Robert; and her sisters, Pauline and Lucy in Heaven.

A graveside service for Ms. Mangham will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Colesburg Cemetery in Woodbine.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Ms. Mangham’s arrangements.