Norma Jean (Myers) Miller was born July 10, 1941, in St. Marys to the late Howard Taft Myers and Clara Bell (Floyd) Myers.

She was a passionate believer in educating children and she taught kindergarten during her early years before going on to work with children who had developmental disabilities until her retirement in the early ’90s. A lover of people in general, she kept in touch with many of the children she taught well into adulthood, sharing in their accomplishments over the years.

She devoted herself to the Lord and a faithful member of Eagle’s Wings Judah Worship Center in St. Marys. Over the years, she became known affectionately to family and friends as “Auntie” or “Nanny” to just about anyone younger than her. She was known for her quick wit, willingness to listen — and talk — and a laugh that could be infectious. She will be truly missed.

Norma Jean passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Clara Bell Myers, and brothers, Carnell Myers, Archie Myers and Ulysses Pinkney.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her son, Carliss, St. Marys; her grandchildren Colby, Riley and Carson; her siblings, Dorrie (Sandra) Myers, St. Marys, Eva Jefferson, St. Marys, John (Joyce) Myers, St. Marys, and Garry (Loretta) Myers, Appalachicola, Florida; her sisters-in-law, Arlonia Myers, Darien, and Rosa Pinkney of New Hampshire; special nieces, Tomiaka (Leo) Coker, Richmond, Texas, Ava (Rodrigo) Archibold, Manassas, Virginia and Xenia (James) Evans, Kingsland and nephews Daryl (Debbie) Pinkney, Archie Jr. (Tamara), Townsend, and John (Valerie) Myers, St. Marys; special

cousins, Judy Livingston, Dionisio “Diaz” Livingston, Charles Floyd and Terry Floyd; special friends, Cassandra Lawrence, Rosa Pinkney and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family members too numerous to name.

A walk thru viewing for the public will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Allison Memorial Chapel, 10141 Colerain Road in St. Marys. Viewing will be followed by cremation. Please keep within the requirements set by the local health department and the CDC. In observance of the 6-foot social distancing rule in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Everyone is required to wear masks.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup.