Mary Melba Stanfield Pettus, 85, of Kingsland transitioned on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.

Mrs. Pettus was born in Prospect Hill, North Carolina, to the late Ero Stanfield and Margaret Beatrice Harvey Stanfield and made Kingsland her home since 2000. She was an active and faithful member of New Life Body of Christ Christian Church in Kingsland where she loved the people and ministering to them. She enjoyed the waterfront, had a green thumb for making plants thrive and loved traveling as much as she could.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two children, Ruth Laverne Pettus and Ella Reese Pettus; and five siblings, Francis Williamson, Billy Stanfield, Thomas Stanfield, Peter Stanfield and Wayne Stanfield.

Mrs. Pettus is survived by her husband, Matthew Pettus Sr. of Clarksville, Virginia; four children, Sharon Renee Thompson of Graham, North Carolina, Margaret Yvonne Pettus of Kingsland, Matthew Pettus Jr. (Mattie) of Kingsland and Marvin Keith Pettus (Valencia) of West Orange, New Jersey; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Jimmy Stanfield, Hilda Farrington, Patricia Ann Stanfield and Lynn Graham; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Allison Memorial Chapel. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks were required.

“The memory of the righteous is blessed, But the name of the wicked will rot.” — Proverbs 10:7

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.