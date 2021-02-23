Body

Myrtle Lucile Pitts, 77, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home, after a long illness, surrounded by her family.

Myrtle was born on Feb. 7, 1944, to the late Henry and Jewell (Crumley) Morris in Hazlehurst. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School, Class of ‘62. After graduation, Myrtle took higher education classes in Atlanta. She then enlisted into the United States Army, where she met her husband, Charles.

Myrtle also worked in security at Kings Bay for several years and then decided it was time to retire and devote her time to her family. She was a talented painter and pianist and also enjoyed reading. But her main passion was her family.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles J. Pitts, and her parents.

Myrtle is survived by her children: daughter, Natalie Pitts Dye (Jeremy) and son, Charles Pitts (Christina); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Standridge (Marion); several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington with military honors being rendered. Myrtle’s final resting place will be with her husband in Kentucky at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home, Flemington, is handling arrangements.