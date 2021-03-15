Body

Franklin R. Ribron, 85, of Brunswick went home to heaven on Friday, March 12, 2021, after a short stay at hospice.

He was born Jan. 29, 1936, to Henry and Lola Pickren Ribron. He married Darlene Nail on Oct. 16, 1961; their union was almost 60 years.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lola Pickren Ribron; three brothers, Robert, Billy and Charlie Ribron; also a sister, Bonnie Woods; two nieces, Joan Lanier and Lynn Harris; a nephew, Robbie Woods; and a granddaughter, Ashley Tiner.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Nail Ribron; children, Frankie (Donna), Louis (Sherri), Linda, Christopher (Janet) and Rachel; two brothers-in-law; several sisters-in-law; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and several cousins also survive.

Franklin served his country with honors in the Navy, Army and later in the Army National Guard. He was a proud American and his patriotism never left him. He was a devoted husband and father who was an avid fisherman and gardener. He was also a speed reader and a wonderful cook. He was a generous man who had a kind-hearted nature. He loved to sing and was an animal lover. He was a member of the Sterling Coffee Club and a member of Pine Haven Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Powell and Pastor Chuck Morgan officiating. The burial will be private for the family. You are cordially invited to join the family in celebrating a life well lived with consideration of wearing a mask and social distancing.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.