James “Jimmy” Robert Rue Sr. was a caring, honest and spunky husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and a friend to many. James passed away after a short illness at the age of 75 on March 12, 2021, at his home with his loving family in his presence.

James was born to the late Robert CJ Rue and Dorothy Hilton on Oct. 18, 1945. After graduating high school, he joined the Army. He later took on a career of a meat cutter. He retired from Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

James loved to play softball in his younger years. He loved visiting with family friends. Watching the Georgia Bulldogs and yelling at the TV for a bad play or call was a favorite past-time he had.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Willie Dean Rue.

He was survived by three sons, James “Robbie” Rue Jr., James “Denny” Densiel Rue (Pam) and Benjamin “Ben” Rue (Lezlie). His grandkids include Lee, Jamie, Austin, Lena, Jacob, Lindsey and Shelby Rue. He also left behind multiple nieces and nephews; a sister, Mary Ann Althouse; and a very dear friend, Vernon Ray.

The family accepted family and friends for a small memorial on Sunday March 21.

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.