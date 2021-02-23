Body

Monique Zenjay Southers, 50, of Kingsland passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus.

Monique was born on Jan. 7, 1971, to parents, James Southers Jr. and Patricia Edwards “TriciaAnn” Henderson in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She was a part of the Class of 1988, attending Nassau County public schools. She lived a life full of love. Her children and grandchildren were her world. Her beautiful, infectious smile touched everyone she encountered. She expressed genuine generosity every day of her life. She will forever and always be our queen.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James Southers, Rebecca Gordon Southers Miller and George Miller; her maternal grandparents, Minnie Christine “Sister” King and Sampson Edwards; her aunt, Daisy Mae Southers Walker; and her uncles, Thomas Southers, Robert Jones Sr. and Sampson Edwards, Jr.

Left to celebrate and cherish her memory are her children, Brandon Southers (Tyan), Alisha Jones, Mia Southers (Dante), Donavan Jones and their father, Johnell Jones Jr; her parents, James Southers Jr. and Patricia Edwards Henderson; grandchildren, Natalia and Adalyn Southers; siblings, Fawn Southers (James), Jamie Southers, Patrice Southers, James Southers III (Octavia), Eric Southers Sr. (Jacquelyn), Janet White (Willie), Christi Richo, Vincent Baker Sr. and Ulyssessia Mitchell; nephews, James T. Southers, Joshua Southers, James Southers IV, Eric Southers Jr., Tre’Maund Southers and Semaj Southers; nieces, Rebecca Southers, Alexis Lampkins, Ariann Owens, Aniylah Miller, Alonna Parrish, Jezelle Southers, Taylor Perry, Sha’Brionna Southers and Amari Holcey; great-nephews, Ja’Kori White, Ethan Southers and Legend Southers; great-nieces, Bella and Ivory Southers; godsiblings, Panzy Whitaker, James Rogers Jr., Tionna Jordan, Charlettia Walker, Cerita Tucker, Charmaine Tucker and Shakira (Nikki) Tucker; godchildren, Ja’Brea and Lasha Harden; aunts, Sadie “Peaches” Brown and Elizabeth Russell; uncles, Lonnie Jones and Leroy Perkins; special friends, Keesha Clay and Shaniqua Johnson; and a host of cousins, friends and relatives, including special cousins, Paul Shazel and Jason Walker.

Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 27, at Bosque Bella Cemetery, Fernandina Beach. A walk-thru visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home, 401 N. Lee St. in Kingsland. COVID-19 rules still apply.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.