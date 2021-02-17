Body

Donald W. Trednick Jr. died at the age of 80 on Feb. 12, 2021, after a short illness.

Born Dec. 28, 1940, in Miami and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, his mother was Jesse Frances McAnulty, who was born in Ozark, Alabama, raised in Jacksonville. His father, DWT Sr., was born and raised in Jacksonville.

Trednick attended Bolles School in Jacksonville for four years until the middle of 12th grade, graduated Ribault High School in 1958 in Jacksonville. He received a BS from FSU in 1961, MED from UF in 1963 and MAE from UF in 1964. He taught briefly at Gainesville High School, Jacksonville University and North Florida Junior College.

Trednick worked for 18 months for Jax Liquors in late 60s, left Jacksonville to go into cable TV business in St. Augustine, Florida. Trednick was a cable pioneer. In 1968, he constructed and operated one of the first cable systems, serving St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and Crescent Beach. After seven years, he sold the St. Augustine cable system in 1975. He obtained cable franchises in Kingsland and St. Marys (Camden County) in 1978, built two more cable systems from scratch. He sold the St. Marys cable system after 10 years in 1988.

Trednick continued to own and operate Kingsland Cable TV for 41 years. In recent years, the Kingsland cable system morphed into a cutting-edge ISP (internet service provider), which was jointly managed with youngest son, Joel. Trednick sold out to Hargray Communications in August 2019.

Trednick was active in competitive shotgun shooting while in his 50s and 60s. Trednick was a life member of the following: NRA, NSSA, GSSA, Jax Gun Club, Palatka Gun Club and Okefenoke Gun Club. Trednick shot over 90,000 registered skeet targets. He was a member of the Georgia Skeet Association’s sub senior team for 1999. Trednick and his son, Joel, competed as father/son Georgia skeet team. Trednick’s son Joel became Georgia junior state champ hitting 398 X 400.

Trednick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Catherine Keene Trednick, and younger sister, Jean T. Penny.

Trednick is also survived by five children, Donald W. Trednick III, Julia Frances Trednick and her husband Tonn Pastore, Mark Turner Trednick and his fiancée Missy Westerman, Joel William Trednick and his wife Dr. Lori (Morrison) and Leanne Marie Trednick Greer and her husband Dr. Ben Greer.

Trednick is survived by five grandchildren, Kathryn Trednick Olmos, daughter of DT III; Ashley Stokes, daughter of Julia; Beau and Clara Trednick, son and daughter of Mark; Lila Maggie and William Morrison, daughter and son of Joel and his wife Lori. Trednick has two great-grandsons, Arin Atlas and Archer Athens, sons of granddaughter Kathryn and her husband Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Lawnwood Cemetery in Kingsland with Priest Jake Altimeter presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA or the Humane Society of Camden County.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Trednick's arrangements.