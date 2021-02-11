Body

Mr. Myers Glenn Walker, 86, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys.

Myers Glenn Walker was born in Hastings, Pennsylvania, in 1934 to the son of a coal miner. Having spent his childhood in the Boy Scouts, Glenn proudly earned the God and country award as a teenager. Upon graduating high school, he joined the Air Force at the age of 18 and honorably served his country with pride during the Korean War. After his military service he came to St. Marys and he worked at Gilman Kraft Bag Plant for many years. Glenn is also a survivor of the Thiokol plant explosion in 1971. Later, he went on to work at and retire from Anheuser Busch.

In his younger days, he enjoyed taking his kids, nephews, nieces and family friends to Borrell Creek to go fishing and swimming.

Then as the years went on, he enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and any of the other family members get together. One of his favorite past times was enjoying a good barbecue on the grill or a low country boil and hanging by the pool. Usually completing these fun gatherings was an ice-cold beer. Listening to Glenn play guitar and sing with his beloved “Feetsie” is one of his children’s fondest memories. He will be forever missed, but his family knows he is once again singing with the love of his life in heaven.

Mr. Walker is survived by his children, Jason (Angie) Walker of Kingsland, Tammy (Sandra) Walker and David (Terrie) Walker, all of St. Marys,; his grandchildren, Ashton Walker, Halie Walker, Jacob Walker, all of Kingsland, Adrian Walker, Lauren Walker, Ryan Walker, all of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Carlie Dumas and Sloane Walker, both of St. Marys, and Zan Leakway of Denver; his great-grandchildren, Madison and Allison; his brother, John (Jackie) Seare; his brothers-in-law, James Wade (Lisa) Petty, Larry Petty and Joe Frost; his sisters-in-law, Mary Catherine Strickland and Shirley (James) Hall; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, David Walker and Geneive Myers, Mr. Walker also joins his beloved wife of 59 years, Hattie Louise “Feetsie” Walker and sister, Joann Ciuffetelli in Heaven.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys with Pastor Martin Turner presiding. Military honors will be rendered. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Strickland, Chris Frost, Jimmy Hall, Eric Petty, Robert Hathaway, Don Lewis, George White and Taylor Gebhardt.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Walker’s arrangements.