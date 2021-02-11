Body

Loretta Belle Nightingale Williams passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys.

Loretta Belle Nightingale Williams was born March 28, 1934, in Kingsland to the late Oliver L. Nightingale Sr. and the late Thelma Morris Jones. She was the oldest of the Nightingale children. She departed this life on Feb. 3, 2021, 50 years after surviving the explosion at the Thiokol Chemical Plant in 1971.

At an early age, Loretta became a member of the Carnegie United Methodist Church where she attended services with her grandmother, the late Isabelle Morris. Later in life, she served on the kitchen and finance committees at the church.

Loretta attended the Kinlaw Rosenwald School in the Kinlaw Community where she received her elementary schooling. At the completion of her elementary schooling, she relocated to Brooklyn, New York, and graduated high school from Girls High. After graduating from high school, she returned to Camden County.

On May 16, 1953, Loretta married the late Earl Williams. To this union, a daughter, Thelma Denise Williams, was born.

She was a stay at home mom until 1964 when she traveled to South America with her husband. Once she returned from South America, she relocated to Brooklyn. There she was employed at AT&T Cooperation as a telephone operator. Loretta returned to Camden County in July 1969 and began working at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation. She was employed with Thiokol until she was injured in the explosion of 1971. Once Loretta recovered, she returned to work at Union Carbide and Rhone Poulenc until her retirement. In her later years, Loretta was employed with Publix and the Goodwill.

She loved fishing and traveling with her husband to various ports throughout the United States. She also enjoyed playing cards. Her love of card playing earned her the name of “Silver Fox.” Loretta enjoyed volunteering at the Ravens of Elijah food pantry until her health begin to fail.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Oliver L. Nightingale Sr. and Thelma Morris Jones; husband, Earl Williams; uncle, William Morris; stepfather, Thomas B. Jones; brothers, John Paul Nightingale, Oliver Nightingale Jr., Jessie Nightingale Sr., and Earl Nightingale; and nephew, Donnie Cassidy, Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Denise Williams; her three grandchildren, Sherrie Williams, Renee “Angie” Bush, and Willie Earl (Jevida) Owens; a great-grandson, Tyler Williams; and a great-great-grandson, Master Ashton Karter. They mourn her passing alongside seven sisters, Martha Nightingale, Altheel (Nathaniel) Austin, Dollie Mack, Drucilla Nightingale, Henrietta (Edward) Francis, Valeria Nightingale and Florence Nightingale; three brothers, Bishop Terry (Alice) Mack, Julius Cecil Nightingale and Timothy (Angela) Nightingale; extended family, Felecia Small, Carol Lee Nightingale, Malachi, Jeremiah and Zipporah Johnson, Sybrenia Seward; special cousin, Linda Morris Johnson; special nieces, Clarissa Cassidy and Takeisha Drummond Green; special nephew, Darryl Nightingale; special friends, Channie Grimes and Minister Pearlena Sinkfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Loretta be made to the Thiokol Memorial Project Inc., PO Box 24, Woodbine, GA 31569.

Services will be held at Carnegie Chapel Church in the Kinlaw Community. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, with a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Masks are require and COVID-19 rules/restrictions apply.

Final arrangements entrusted to M.D. Knight Mortuary, Woodbine.