David Barrett Yarbrough, 42, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Palatka, Florida. He was born July 22, 1978, in Waycross.

He is survived by his son, Slade Barrett Yarbrough; his mother, Deborah Joe Carter Peeples; his father, David Timothy Yarbrough; sisters, Rhonda (Steven) Mullis and Beth Peeples; brothers, Phillip Adam Yarbrough, Brian (Vikki) Kennison and Hal (Rhonda) Peeples; uncles, Rusty (Glenda) Yarbrough, Roy (Lynne) Yarbrough, Raymond (Leatha) Yarbrough and Phillip Carter; nieces and nephews, Lindsey Yarbrough, Morgan Comstock, Addison Gowen, Owen Peeples, Evan Peeples, Tanner Gray and Parker Gray and a number of cousins.

Barrett was preceded in death by his grandparents, William T. Carter, Betty Carter, David S. Yarbrough and Florence Chesser Yarbrough; and an uncle, Murphy Carter.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Trent Long officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the family asked all attendees to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.