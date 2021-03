Subhead The Fernandina Beach City Commission heard from more than a dozen speakers and many more outside City Hall chambers who said live music is not noise but rather part of the culture of the city. Before the Tuesday City Commission meeting, commissioners hosted a workshop, and commissioners...

A crowd gathered outside Fernandina Beach City Hall on Tuesday to show city commissioners they want changes made to the city’s noise ordinance that would allow venues to continue to feature live music.

The Fernandina Beach City Commission heard from more than a dozen speakers and many more outside city hall chambers who said live music is not noise but rather part of the culture of the city. …