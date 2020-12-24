Baptist Health continues vaccination of frontline health care workers

Baptist Health, made up of five nationally accredited hospitals, currently has 120 COVID-19 patients throughout its five hospitals, with 18 of those people in intensive care unit beds as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to spokeswoman Beth Stambaugh, who said none of the ICUs at Baptist Medical Center...

