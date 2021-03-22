County books receive clean bill of health

Subhead
An audit of the books of Nassau County showed the county government is “a prudent steward of the public funds entrusted to it,” according to Ron Whitesides of Purvis, Gray and Co., a certified public accounting firms. Whitesides presented the results of the 2020 audit to the Board of County Commissioners...
