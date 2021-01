Subhead The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners on Monday evening unanimously approved first reading of a plan that will allow the county to acquire land for conservation purposes. The Conservation Lands Acquisition and Management Program is...

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners on Monday evening unanimously approved first reading of a plan that will allow the county to acquire land for conservation purposes.

