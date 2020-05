Subhead According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “full” Phase One reopening plan for the state in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s 67 counties may now “seek approval to operate vacation rentals by submitting a written request and county vacation rental safety plan to the Florida...

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “full” Phase One reopening plan for the state in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s 67 counties may now “seek approval to operate vacation rentals…