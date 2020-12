Subhead A $15 million contract to keep the beach on the north end of Amelia Island wide and beautiful is moving forward, as the Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin maintenance dredging next month of the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base entrance channel.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. is scheduled to begin a $15.8 million project that will dredge the U.S. Naval Station Kings Bay entrance channel and place dredged sand on Amelia Island.

Julia Roberts | News-Leader A $15 million contract to keep the beach on the north end of Amelia Island wide and beautiful is moving forward, as the Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of…