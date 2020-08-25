A Facebook 'live broadcast' of school and health officials answering your questions is scheduled for Friday

Nassau County Emergency Management will be hosting an opportunity Friday for residents to ask experts from the Nassau County School District and the Florida Department of Health-Nassau County questions about health and safety in the schools and see and hear the answers live. Nassau EM will hold a...

