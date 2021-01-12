Florida Power builds its first solar energy center in Nassau

Subhead
As part of its 30 for 30 program, which commits to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2023, Florida Power & Light has built its first solar energy center in Nassau County at the Crawford Diamond Industrial Park in Yulee. The plant is one of five new centers FPL had coming online...
Florida Power & Light is Florida’s largest solar producer with 33 solar energy centers in operation as of January, including this one in Nassau County. Universal solar energy centers have brought FPL’s current solar capacity to 2,344.5 megawatts. As of January, nine additional solar energy centers are under construction. These sites will add about 2.7 million additional solar panels to the state. Each of these solar energy centers is 74.5 megawatts.
