Florida Power builds its first solar energy center in Nassau

Florida Power & Light is Florida’s largest solar producer with 33 solar energy centers in operation as of January, including this one in Nassau County. Universal solar energy centers have brought FPL’s current solar capacity to 2,344.5 megawatts. As of January, nine additional solar energy centers are under construction. These sites will add about 2.7 million additional solar panels to the state. Each of these solar energy centers is 74.5 megawatts.