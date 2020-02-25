Head of tugboat company wants in on jobs at port jobs

The president of a tugboat company recently told the Ocean Highway and Port Authority that his business is being unfairly shut out of ship towing jobs at the Port of Fernandina. But Worldwide Terminals Fernandina CEO and Port Director Chris Ragucci said Robert Gibbs’ boats are simply not powerful...

Robert Gibbs, president of Dixie Towing, told Ocean Highway and Port Authority commissioners that he believes his company faces unfair competition a the Port of Fernandina. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
