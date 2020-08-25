Schools scheduled to open on Monday

Subhead
As principals held their own meeting Tuesday and the community headed to the polls to vote for the next schools superintendent, Nassau County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns remained confident that brick-and-mortar schools will reopen for in-person learning as planned on Monday, Aug. 24....
As principals held their own meeting Tuesday and the community headed to the polls to vote for the next schools superintendent, Nassau County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns remained confident…