Breast cancer survivor finds herself back in the fight

Natalie Furr (center) is facing a second diagnosis of breast cancer this year with support from her husband, county deputy Jerry Furr, his K-9 partner Bella and her coworkers at New Hope Christian Academy.

Natalie Furr thought she was doing everything right. She has a family history of breast cancer but she was a healthy 36-year-old who’d had children, breastfed her children and did regular self checks…