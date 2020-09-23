Body

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven … A time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance.” Ecclesiastes 3-4.

In the quiet hours of early morning Sept. 17, 2020, Harriet Elizabeth Thrower Hogan passed peacefully in her sleep. Harriet is with our Lord and Savior this day as she is embraced in the arms of her loving husband of 43 years, David A. Hogan, who left this earth Aug, 3, 2018. Other loving members of her family that predeceased her include: Alyce Marie Thrower Smothers, her mother; Violet Sue Payne Kersey, her stepsister; and Tee Thrower Welborn, her aunt.

Those continuing to cherish and love her so deeply include: her son, William Raymond Thrower (George Williams) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her stepdaughter, Teresa Lynn Hogan Miller (Glenn) of Chesapeake, Virginia; and her stepson, Robert Wesley Hogan (Khythrene) of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Harriet also has four step grandchildren: Adam Bevins, Samantha May Burton (Josh), Victoria Hogan and Orion Hogan.

Harriet, born Feb. 25, 1935, was a courageous woman, a quiet and resolved person full of wisdom who faced many formidable challenges in her life, however, through the grace of God, she conquered her greatest foe(s) and was a loving and caring wife and mom for all of her children and grandchildren.

Through her husband's service to the country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, she lived in many locations through out her lifetime after having grown-up in Dexter, Missouri. Since 2005, Harriet has lived in St. Marys, where she was a faithful visitor and volunteer at the Woodbine Opry attending or volunteering most every weekend since being a resident. By attending the Woodbine Opry, Harriet made many close friends who greatly enhanced her quality of life.

In addition, Harriet enjoyed many close and loving "best" friends that lived as neighbors in her community, Crooked River subdivision, Julie and her son Josh, and Gary and Terry, and Vickey and Rodney. The family is forever grateful for the support shown to her from her neighbors for so many years.

Thank you Lord God for blessing us with Harriet’s long life as we commit her spirit into your hands; all of the members of her family are grateful for the sacrifices that she made throughout her lifetime for the betterment of us all. We all believe that her contributions to our life mattered, and we will forever cherish her memory and miss her deeply. So today, as we move forward those of us left behind will mourn but find comfort in the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Then you shall call and the Lord will answer, you shall cry and he will say 'Here I am.’” Isaiah 58

Due to COVID-19, the family will not hold a memorial service at this time.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.