Body

Franklyn Carver Jefferson Jr., 46, of St. Marys passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Franklyn is preceded in death by his parents, Phebia and Franklyn Jefferson Sr.

Franklyn is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany Jefferson, and his five wonderful children, KJ, Cameron, Donavon, Breonna and Haylei.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Allison Memorial Chapel. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Journey Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Burial will follow at Whispering Pines Cemetery in Yulee, Florida.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Corwyn Rainey, Reymond Albury, Rudy Henderson, Kevin Harns, Tony Edgy and Rod Kimble. Honorary pallbearers will include Josh Green, Marcus Johnson, Tony Edgy and Rod Dinkins. Jackie Rainey, Ashanta Albury, Sabrena Rainey and Scheryronda Albertie will serve as flower attendants.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.