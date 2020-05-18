Body

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Margaret (Meg) Wood Kopydlowski, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 55. Meg was born on Sept. 21, 1964 in Valdosta.

She received an interior design degree from Georgia State University in 1990. Her career began at Pineapple House Interior Design in Atlanta and she later opened Meg Adams Interior Design. Throughout her career, which spanned 30 years, she was known for her elegant and timeless design creations. For several years, she participated in Atlanta’s annual Street of Dreams and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Designer Showhouse. She was also a recipient of the distinguished ASID Designer Excellence award. Through the years, her work has been published in several national interior design publications.

In 2005, she married Gerald (Jerry) Kopydlowski. They had one child, Henry. In addition to Meg’s passion for designing and creating beautiful living spaces, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends, family and especially loved cheering for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. In recent years, her greatest joy came from her son, Henry, as she watched him succeed in his junior golf tournaments. Meg never met a stranger and was loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her. She was known for her witty and easy-going personality, but, most of all, for her caring nature and generosity.

Meg was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Killingsworth Wood, and her father, Benjamin Walter Wood. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son, Henry; her brothers, Walt Wood, Turner (Kathy) Wood and Greg (Sally) Wood; her nieces and nephews, Whitney (Jorge) Gomez, Brandon Wood, Charlie Wood, Bailey Wood, Ben Wood, Palmer (Emilee) Wood and Katie Anne Wood; as well as several cousins.

A private funeral service will be held Monday, May 18, in Fort Gaines. Because of these unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family asks that flowers not be sent. A celebration of life event will be planned for a later date so that all who loved Meg can pay their respects.