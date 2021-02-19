Body

Mr. Joe Nelson, 73, of Lyons died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

He was a native of Toombs County, lived in Camden County several years and was a 1966 graduate of Camden County High School. He moved to Brunswick in 1968 and lived there until returning to Toombs County in 1996. He was a U.S. Army veteran, worked for Georgia Power for nine years and was owner of Joe’s appliances for several years while in Brunswick. He was a member of Harden’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a former member of Taylors United Methodist Church of Brunswick. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a caregiver for both his mother, Tommie J. Nelson, and his brother Tommy Nelson. He was also preceded in death by his father Roy Clarence Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Nelson of Lyons; two children, Joseph Charles “Jody” Nelson Jr. and wife Lisa of St. Marys and Elizabeth “Buffy” Nelson and husband (Don Yarbrough) of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Nick, Joseph and Isabella; two great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Kent; four siblings, Bernard Nelson and wife Kris of Vidalia, Danny Nelson and wife Connie of Boone, North Carolina, Dale Nelson and husband (Charles) of Snellville, Kirk Nelson and wife Ronna of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Pinecrest Cemetery with Rodney Pierce officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Harden’s Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Paula Toole, 1530 Georgia Highway 135, Vidalia, GA 30474.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.