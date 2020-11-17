Body

The family of Sandra Lynn Thykeson Stiens, 76, of St Mary would like to inform relatives and friends of her passing on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Mrs. Stiens was born Jan. 2, 1944, in Minneapolis to Ormond T. and Audrae Virginia Jackson Thykeson. She has lived in St. Marys for the past three years, having previously lived here from 1986-1994.

Earlier in life, Mrs. Stiens worked as a flight attendant for National Airlines. Later, she settled into life as a stay-at-home mother and pastor's wife. A devoted Christian, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of St Marys from 1986-1994 and was a member of Kingston Presbyterian Church in Conway, South Carolina, from 1994-2011.

Survivors include her children, Eric Stiens (Stephanie Joyce) of St. Marys and Heidi Personett (Nathan) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Calysta Elwood and Brynlee Stiens; and a brother, Jim Thykeson (Carol) of Venice Beach, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Don Stiens

Arrangements for Mrs. Stiens will be handled by Allison Memorial Chapel.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Southeast Community Church, located at 790 May Creek Drive in Kingsland.