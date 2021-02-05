Body

Charles Cleveland Watts Sr., 65, of St. Marys passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at his residence.

Services to celebrate his life were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, with Rev. Jan Conner officiating from the Woodbine United Methodist Church. A visitation for family and friends followed the service. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of masks and social distancing were observed. A private inurnment was held at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick.

Charles was born Jan. 1, 1956, in Alma, Georgia, to Willie Melvin Watts Sr. (former chief of police of St. Marys Police Department) and Annie Pearl Clements Watts. He had lived in Camden County most of his life and was a 1974 graduate of Camden County High School. He was the owner and operator of Watts Family Lawn Care.

Survivors include his children, Mandy Dearborn (Brady) of Denver, North Carolina, C.J. Watts of St. Marys and Alyssa Whitaker of Loganville; grandchildren, Abby Higgenbotham, Shayla Dearborn, Dallas Watts, Blake Dearborn and Fisher Watts; sisters, Joyce Ruble of Waycross, Marilyn Whitson of Wedowee, Alabama, and Melba Roberts (Steve) of Lanette, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Melvin Watts Sr., and his mother, Annie Pearl Clements Rollins.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.