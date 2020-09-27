City sets millage, approves budget despite warnings

Subhead
At its final public budget hearing on the 2020-21 fiscal year millage rate and budget, the Fernandina Beach City Commission approved an “adjusted” rollback millage rate by a 3-2 vote, with two commissioners urging caution due to the downturn in the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ...
City Commission Group 2 candidate Genece Minshew said she believes the Fernandina Beach City Commission should keep funds in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget to overhaul the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code. “We all talk about managing growth and development, and this is the only way that you can affect meaningful change,” she said. JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
