The COVID-19 numbers for Nassau County

Body

Sunday, May 17: The Florida Department of Health has officially added one more positive case of COVID-19 to its list for the county. There are now 66 total cases; 63 in residents, 3 in non-residents

Friday, May 15: Nassau County's Emergency Management posted this on Facebook Friday: “FDOH Nassau has received one new case of a resident and one new case of a non-resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The Nassau resident is a 28 year old female with known contact to a confirmed case and no travel history. The non-resident case is a 36 year old male and that case has been referred to the state of residency for further investigation. This bring the total case count to date to sixty five (62 residents, 3 non-residents) for Nassau County.The resident case did not involve EMS transport or treatment at BMC Nassau. FDOH Nassau has released 54 cases from isolation as of today.”

Monday, May 11: Nassau County's Emergency Management posted the following information on Facebook: "As of 11:00 AM, May 11, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received one new case, a 31 year old male who had contact with a confirmed case and has not had travel history. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on this case. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. This bring the total case count to date to 61 for Nassau County. As of this date, 46 have been released from isolation."

Thursday, May 7: As of Thursday morning, the cumulative number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Nassau County residents was 60: 58 residents and two non-residents, according to a Nassau County Emergency Management Facebook post. Fernandina Beach had 21 cases in residents, Callahan had 14, Hilliard had 11, Yulee had 10, and Bryceville had two. The location of the non-residents was not noted. As of Wednesday, 13 of the officially counted victims required hospitalization at some stage of their illnesses and 40 who tested positive had been released from isolation, according to posts by Emergency Management. “All cases of COVID-19 are investigated by epidemiologists to ensure potential contacts are notified and tested. Individuals with COVID-19 are isolated until cleared by public health officials,” according to the post on Wednesday.

Sunday, May 3: Following the announcement Saturday that Nassau County has now officially logged its first death from COVID-19, the Sunday morning release of Florida Department of Health numbers for Nassau County showed one more case of possible community transmission: “As of 11:00 am, May 3, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received one new case with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The case is a 33 year-old male with no known contact to a confirmed case and with no known travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on this case. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to fifty-nine (57 residents & 2 non-residents) for Nassau County. As of this date, 40 individuals have been released from isolation.”

Wednesday, April 29: According to a Facebook post from Nassau County's Emergency Management, "As of 11:00 am, April 29, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received three new cases with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The first case is a 46 year-old male with no travel-related exposure and with known contact to a confirmed case. The second case is a 37 year-old male with known contact to a confirmed case and with travel-related exposure. The third case is a 28 year old female with no travel related exposure and no known contact to a confirmed case. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to fifty-six (54 residents and 2 non-residents) for Nassau County. As of this date, 31 individuals have been released from isolation."

Monday, April 27: As of Monday, Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard showed 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County, 51 in residents, 2 in non-residents. Twelve residents have been hospitalized. The "Daily Report" on that website, https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/, shows 19 victims are from Fernandina Beach, 10 from Yulee, 10 from Hilliard, 9 from Callahan, and 2 from Bryceville. One victim had a Fernandina Beach ZIP code but was not located in Fernandina Beach. The age range of all cases is 15 to 89 with a median age of 50. Breaking down the data by race, the department data show: Black - 6 (12%); White - 33 (65%); Other - 2 (4%); Unknown/No Data - 10 (20%).

Saturday, April 25: Nassau County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to creep up today. According to a post from Emergency Management: “As of 6:00 pm, April 25, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received two new cases with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The first case is a 43 year-old male with no travel-related exposure and with known contact to a confirmed case. The second case is a 15 year-old male with known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to fifty-two (50 residents and 2 non-residents) for Nassau County. As of this date, 31 individuals have been released from isolation.”

Friday, April 24: A 41-year-old woman who tested positive for a confirmed case of COVID-19 brings the official count of cases to 49 in Nassau County as of 11 a.m., 47 in residents and two confirmed cases in non-residents. The woman had "unknown contact to a confirmed case and unknown travel related exposure," according to a post on the county's Emergency Management Facebook page. Thirty-one residents have been released from isolation by public health officials.

Thursday, April 23: After a few days of no change in status, the Florida Department of Health - Nassau reports two new cases of positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau County, according to a post on Facebook from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. Two women, 73 and 83 years old. Both women had "known contact to a confirmed case." The post says the health department will investigate and perform contact tracing. The women are to remain in isolation until released by public health officials. As of Thursday morning, there have now been 48 cases reported here in 46 residents and two non-residents. Twenty-four people have been released from isolation by the health department.

Monday, April 20: The 5 p.m. "Daily Report" on the Florida Division of Emergency Management list shows Nassau County's positive COVID-19 cases at 46. There are 44 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests for Nassau County residents and two confirmed here for non-residents. Nineteen of the victims are listed as from Fernandina Beach, eight from Callahan, seven from Yulee, seven from Hilliard, and two from Bryceville, according to the report. One case is listed as "Fernandina/Nassau" in a table with information based on the patient's ZIP Code. The non-residents' locations are not listed.

Three cases reported at the Life Care Center of Hilliard remained the only ones reported for long-term care facilities as of Monday evening.

As of Monday morning, the case count of positive COVID-19 tests in Nassau County was 45. So far, ten residents have been hospitalized and 24 of the people counted as official cases have been released from isolation, according to a morning post on the Facebook page of Nassau County Emergency Management.

Friday, April 17: At 6 p.m., the Nassau County Emergency Management Public Information Officer issued a public information release that put the count of positive COVID-19 cases in Nassau County as of Friday evening at 42, "One of those cases being classified as a non-resident. As of this date, 24 (people) have been released from isolation."

The official case count was 39 as of this morning, according to a post on Facebook from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office: "(Florida Department of Health) Nassau reports no new reports of COVID-19 positive labs in Nassau residents. After completing investigation, it was determined that one previously reported case was not a Florida resident. That individual's case will be counted in their state of residence."

As of 11 AM, April 17, 2020, the corrected Nassau County case count is 39. The case deleted was one that had been assigned to Fernandina Beach according to the 10 a.m. Daily Report from https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/. That report also shows 855 people tested so far in Nassau County or about one percent of the county's population, with 5% having a positive test result.

Thursday, April 16: Three more cases were added to Nassau County's official count of COVID-19 victims on Thursday morning, according to a post of Facebook from Emergency Management: "As of 11:00 AM, April 16, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received three new cases with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The first case is a 56 year-old female with no known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. The second case is a 32 year-old male with unknown contact to a confirmed case and with unknown travel-related exposure. The third case is a 89 year-old male with known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to forty for Nassau County. As of this date, 17 individuals have been released from isolation."

Two of the new victims live in Fernandina Beach and one lives in Yulee, according to the https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/ Daily Report updated as of 10 a.m. on April 16.

Wednesday, April 15: COVID-19 cases officially went up by two Wednesday, according to Nassau County Emergency Management's post on their Facebook page.

One case involves a 71-year-old woman "with known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. ... The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health." In the second case announced on April 15, the victim is a 62-year-old woman "with known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure."

In both cases the Florida Department of Health says it will conduct "case investigation and contact tracing" and the women "will remain in isolation until released by public health." The post also says that 17 individuals in Nassau County have been released from isolation.

Information posted on floridadisaster.org in the Daily Report section at https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/ indicates that, as of Wednesday, 17 of the victims live in Fernandina Beach, eight live in Callahan, seven live in Hilliard, and three live in Yulee. One case has been reported as Bryceville/Nassau and one case was reported as Fernandina/Nassau.

There have been three cases reported in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Nassau County. The facilities are not named in the report.

A COVID-19 call center is available 24/7 to help you with your questions and concerns. You can also email them: (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Tuesday, April 14: The Nassau County Emergency Management office posted the following information to their Facebook page on Tuesday morning. The official count for the county is now 35: "As of 11:00 AM, April 14, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received one new case with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The case is a 78 year-old female with no known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on this case. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to thirty-five for Nassau County. As of this date, 17 individuals have been released from isolation." In a following comment on the post, Nassau EM wrote: "The Department of Health is still conducting the case investigation and contact tracing. Individuals who have come in contact with the patient directly will be made aware. Public places such as grocery stores will be alerted and then they follow their business' protocols regarding alerting customers and decontamination."

Daily reports on COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found here: https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/. The area of Nassau County where the confirmed COVID-19 victims are from is on that website under "Daily Report."

Monday, April 13: The number of cases of COVID-19 officially reported for Nassau County has risen to 34 residents, according to Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. There have been seven hospitalizations to this point. The age range of victims is 20 to 84. Sixty-two percent have been female, 38% male. Click here for more information about this data.

Friday, April 10: There were 33 cases of COVID-19 officially reported for Nassau County as of 11 a.m. Friday. The following information was posted to the Facebook page of Nassau County Emergency Management referencing information from the Florida Department of Health - Nassau: "FDOH Nassau has received one new case with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The case is a 40 year-old female with no known contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. ..."

Thursday, April 9: Two more cases were added at 6 p.m.: “FDOH Nassau has received two new cases with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The first case is a 68 year-old male with travel-related exposure and with no known contact to a confirmed case. The second case is a 42 year-old female with contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to thirty-two for Nassau County.”

A message on Facebook posted by Nassau County Emergency Management in the morning said it was up to 30: “The case is a 47 year-old female with contact to a confirmed case and with no travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on this case. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. ..."

Wednesday, April 8: The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Nassau County is up to 29 as of Wednesday morning, according to Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. There have been five hospitalizations including residents and non-residents, according to a footnote. The note also says, "'Hospitalizations' is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time." Nassau County Emergency Management issued this statement: "As of 11:00 AM, April 8, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received two new cases with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The first case is a 76 year-old male with no known contact to a confirmed case and has no travel-related exposure. The second case is a 73 year-old female who had contact with a confirmed case and has no travel-related exposure. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to twenty-nine for Nassau County."

More details were released on the 27th case of COVID-19 in Nassau County. According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter at 8:36 a.m.: "Nassau has one new case of a positive COVID-19 test in a 50 year-old female who has no travel-related exposure and no known contact to a confirmed case. This brings the total case count to date to twenty-seven for Nassau County."

Tuesday, April 7: The evening report from the Florida Department of Health brought one more official case to the day’s tally, making it 27. A confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported for Nassau County on Tuesday morning, which was number 26.

According to a report posted on the Nassau County Emergency Management Facebook page: “As of 11:00 AM, April 7, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received one new case with positive COVID-19 testing, a 36 year-old female who has no travel-related exposure and no known contact to a confirmed case. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on this case. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to twenty-six for Nassau County.”

Someone representing Emergency Management in Nassau County also posted this on Facebook Tuesday afternoon: “As of today, the Nassau County Department of Health advises that there are 11 individuals who have been released from isolation."

Information posted Tuesday morning on floridadisaster.org in the Daily Report section at https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/ said that 14 of these 26 officially counted victims live in Fernandina Beach, eight live in Callahan, three live in Hilliard, and one lives in Yulee.

Another section of the report entitled “Coronavirus: All persons with tests reported,” contains a table of all 67 counties. “Below includes all laboratory results that the Department of Health has electronically or by mail/fax for Florida residents and non-Florida residents,” the section says. As of Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. there were no Nassau County residents awaiting testing, there are no inconclusive test results for those tested so far, and 479 residents have tested negative in the county out of the 505 tested so far. FDOH reports a 5% positive test rate.

In a section listing Baptist Medical Center-Nassau as the reporting laboratory, under the heading “Coronavirus: testing by laboratory,” and noting that the data “are provisional and subject to change,” are 54 negative results, 6 positives, 10% for the positive rate, and 60 total tested at the Baptist Medical Center - Nassau laboratory. “A person can be tested by more than one laboratory and can have both positive and negative results. Therefore, the sum of the numbers in each column will be larger than the total number of people tested,” the section says.

If you have questions about COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or questions about how to get tested, or about the symptoms of COVID-19, call the Florida Department of Health – Nassau County at (904) 875-6100, or call your medical provider. Stay home if you believe you have symptoms and call the Department of Health at the number above or your doctor before going to the emergency room.

Monday, April 6: Though Monday morning started well, with the number of cases holding steady at 21 for more than 24 hours, four more cases were reported at the 11 a.m. update. According to Nassau County Emergency Management: "FDOH Nassau has received four new cases with positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. The first case is a 28 year old female with known contact to a confirmed case and is not travel-related. The second case is a 59 year old female who has travel-related exposure and no known contact to a confirmed case. The third case is a 49 year old male with known contact to a confirmed case and is not travel-related. The fourth case is a 21 year old female who has travel-related exposure and no known contact to a confirmed case. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to twenty-five for Nassau County."

Sunday, April 5: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County held steady on Sunday at 21 cases as of the evening update of official cases in Florida. According to floridadisaster.org, the official website of the state of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, there have been four hospitalizations.

Saturday, April 4: From Nassau County Emergency Management: “As of 6:00 PM, April 4 2020, FDOH Nassau has received one new case, an 84 year old male with no travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on this case. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. This bring the total case count to date to twenty-one for Nassau County.”

11 a.m.: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County rose to 20 as of 11 a.m. According to a report from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the victim is a woman. The number of Nassau County residents requiring hospitalization rose to four.

Friday, April 3: As of the 6 p.m. report from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, there is a 19th confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Nassau County resident. The age range of the 19 victims reported so far is 24 to 76. There have been 9 men and 10 women. Three of the cases have been hospitalized.

An email from the public information officer for Nassau County earlier in the day contained information about the 17th and 18th cases: "The first case is a 25 year old female with unknown contact to a confirmed case and is not travel related. The second case is a 76 year old male who has travel-related exposure and no known contact to a confirmed case. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing on these cases."

"While we are not allowed to disclose those who have recovered we have had zero deaths and three hospitalizations as of today.

"For additional information you can go the Florida COVID webpage at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/"

Wednesday, April 1: As of 11 a.m. today, Nassau County has reported another new case of COVID-19, this time in a 26-year-old woman who has no travel history and no known contact with anyone who has tested positive -- similar to a 24-year-old man who tested positive yesterday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 11. In addition, Gov. Ron SeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning. DeSantis said the order is intended to limit the movement of Floridians unless they are providing essential services or performing essential activities.

Tuesday, March 31: From Nassau County Emergency Management: "As of 11:00 am, March 31, 2020, FDOH Nassau has received two new case reports of positive COVID-19 testing in Nassau residents. One case is a 24 year old male with no known contact to a confirmed case and no travel history. The other case is a 42-year-old male with travel-associated exposure. The Health Department is conducting a case investigation and contact tracing. The individuals will remain in isolation until released by public health. That brought the total case count to nine for Nassau County. After a 6 p.m. update, the case count was raised to ten. "The case is a 44 year old female with no known contact to a confirmed case and no travel history. The Health Department is conducting case investigation and contact tracing. The individual will remain in isolation until released by public health. This brings the total case count to date to ten for Nassau County," a news release from Emergency Management states.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, six cases are from Fernandina Beach, two cases are from Callahan, one case is from Hilliard, and one case is from Yulee.

FDOH Nassau reminds the public that initial case report data is provisional and requires completed investigation to verify. Therefore, there will be some adjustment in the numbers as the Health Department continues to provide as real-time information as possible but follows up to assure accurate data for final counts.

More information on Florida cases and testing is available at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Saturday, March 28: The Florida Department of Health has reported a seventh case of COVID-19 in a 72-year-old male Nassau County resident. In addition, FDOH reported that a second patient has been hospitalized due to the disease. It’s unknown if the most recent person who tested positive was hospitalized or if one of the previous six victims was. The five who aren’t hospitalized will remain in isolation until released by FDOH.

Friday, March 27: The Florida Department of Health reported at noon Friday that there is another case in Nassau County of COVID-19, the disease caused by infection with the novel coronavirus. The new case involves a 63-year-old male resident, currently in isolation, and is travel related, according to DOH, which is completing contract tracing at this time.

This brings the total number of cases in Nassau to six since DOH announced the first positive test on Wednesday, March 11, of a 68-year-old man. Then, three more cases were reported Wednesday, March 25, and another on Thursday, March 26.

The county's initial case in was diagnosed earlier this month in a man who self-isolated. It was determined that his case was travel related. The four new cases of disease are in three women and one man. One of the residents has been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health’s database has few other details about the reported cases. The age range of the cases is 50 to 73. The average age is 59. One of the latest cases was determined to be travel-related. One of the latest cases was not travel-related, according to the database, and the third case from March 25 was characterized as “travel unknown.”

The fifth case, reported Thursday, was “in a 73-year-old female resident,” according to a post on Facebook by Nassau County Emergency Management. The woman will remain in isolation and the FDOH is “completing case investigation and contact tracing.”

Three of the people are from Fernandina Beach, one is from Yulee, and one is from Callahan. In the case reported Friday, DOH did not specify

Other than travel to, or known contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the primary countries where the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have been widespread, such as China, Iran, Italy, and Spain, the other main way that the CDC characterizes the transmission is through “community spread”: “Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” according to the CDC.